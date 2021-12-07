Bill Belichick Had Reminder For Players During Postgame Speech

Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots gutted out a statement win vs. the Buffalo Bills on Monday night.

The Pats weren’t just battling the Bills though. Wintry conditions, particularly wind, posed a major problem for both teams. New England came more prepared for the circumstances and got the win in the process.

There’s a reason the Patriots were prepared. Belichick doesn’t hold practice inside the team’s indoor facility all too often. He wants his players to adapt to playing in all sorts of weather. The decision paid dividends on Monday night.

Following the Patriots’ win vs. the Bills, Belichick reminded his players why they almost always practice outdoors.

“That’s why we practice in this s–t,” Belichick emphatically told his players during the postgame locker room celebration, via NESN.com.

"Tonight is one of those nights…that you'll remember 10, 15, 20 years from now." Inside the locker room after a big win in Buffalo. pic.twitter.com/akVz1RIm8R — New England Patriots (@Patriots) December 7, 2021

Bill Belichick wasn’t the only one who had a message following the AFC East battle.

Matthew Slater also delivered a postgame speech. Here’s what he had to say:

“Tonight, though, is one of those nights, fellas, that you’ll remember 10, 15, 20 years from now,” Slater said. “You won’t remember the cold — you’ll remember the way we responded. It ain’t gonna come to us easy, fellas, we’re gonna have to fight and claw and scrap.

” … Monday night; Buffalo; snow; wind; a hostile environment — nonetheless, how do we feel about a Monday night victory?”