Bill Belichick Had Simple Explanation For Patriots’ Final Play

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick offered a simple explanation for why New England called a designed quarterback keeper on final play of the game Sunday night.

Five years ago, the New England Patriots defense intercepted Russell Wilson’s pass at the goal-line to win Super Bowl XLIX. Seattle’s decision to throw the ball so close to the goal-line, rather than handing the ball off to running back Marshawn Lynch, is one of the most questioned calls in NFL history.

It wasn’t the Super Bowl Sunday night, but similar circumstances applied to the Patriots-Seahawks game. New England had the ball near the goal-line with an opportunity to win the game. The Patriots let Cam Newton do what he does best, calling a quarterback keeper. But the Seahawks defense stepped up to the challenge, stuffing Cam at the goal-line on fourth down.

Plenty of analysts have questioned the Patriots’ fourth down call. But Belichick had a simple explanation for why New England called what it did on the final play of the game.

“It was about what you would think it would be. We had one play to score and we tried to go with what we thought was our best play. What else is there to think about,” Belichick said, via Yahoo Sports.

There’s no doubt letting Cam Newton try and win the game with his legs was the correct decision. It just simply didn’t work.

But there’s still plenty of reason to be optimistic about the Patriots this season with Newton at the helm.

New England will try and correct its Week 2 mistakes before hosting the Las Vegas Raiders this Sunday.