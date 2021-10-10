The Spun

Bill Belichick Had Telling Admission On Team’s Injury Situation

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick on the field.FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - OCTOBER 03: Head coach Bill Belichick of the New England Patriots looks on against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the second half at Gillette Stadium on October 03, 2021 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)

The New England Patriots eked out a narrow win over the Houston Texans today, winning 25-22 on a Nick Folk field goal. But injuries along the offensive line made the win a lot harder than people expected it to – a fact not lost on Bill Belichick.

Speaking to the media after the game, Belichick reflected on having to play four backup offensive linemen. He said that the last time he coached a game with that many backups was during the strike-shortened 1987 season. And even Belichick said that should really count.

Injuries and COVID-19 decimated Belichick’s offensive line this week. Starting center David Andrews was the only starter who was fit to play. Left tackle Isaiah Wynn, left guard Mike Onwenu, right guard Shaq Mason and right tackle Trent Brown were all absent.

Fortunately for the Patriots, the makeshift offensive line held up well. They allowed just one sack on rookie quarterback Mac Jones, who went 23 of 30 for 231 yards and a touchdown.

The New England Patriots are now 2-3 on the season. They’re second in the AFC East and one game behind the Buffalo Bills, who play the Kansas City Chiefs tonight.

Getting a win over the Texans with so many of his starting players out may wind up being bigger for Bill Belichick than we realized when all is said and done.

The Patriots play the Dallas Cowboys next weekend at Gillette Stadium.

Will Belichick have all of his offensive linemen healthy for that game?

About Tzvi Machlin

Tzvi is a writer at The Spun.