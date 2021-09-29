Bill Belichick Has 2-Word Description Of Tom Brady’s Career

In just a few days, the New England Patriots will be welcoming the man who won them six Super Bowls back to town.

Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers travel to Foxboro on Sunday night for a showdown with Mac Jones and the Patriots. All of the talk leading up to the game has centered around the relationship between Brady and his former head coach.

On Wednesday afternoon, Patriots coach Bill Belichick had nothing but praise for Brady. He suggested Brady’s success in Tampa doesn’t surprise him because that’s just the type of player he is.

“Nothing Tom does surprises me,” Belichick said. “He’s a great player, works hard, takes care of himself. He’s talked about playing until 50. If anybody can do it, he probably can.”

Belichick went on to describe Brady’s career with two words: unbelievably impressive.

Here’s what he said, via ESPN:

“Tom’s had an unbelievable career. There’s not enough superlatives and adjectives to compliment him on everything that he’s achieved and continues to achieve. It’s unbelievably impressive.”

After winning six Super Bowls together, everyone wanted to know if Belichick or Brady was more responsible for the Patriots’ success.

So far, it seems like Brady is winning that battle. We’ll have to wait and see if Belichick can out-duel his former quarterback on Sunday.

Tampa Bay and New England kick off at 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC.