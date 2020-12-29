The Spun

Bill Belichick Has A Telling Comment On QB Jarrett Stidham

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick on the practice field.FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - AUGUST 28: Head coach Bill Belichick of the New England Patriots looks on during training camp at Gillette Stadium on August 28, 2020 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Michael Dwyer-Pool/Getty Images)

On Monday night, the Buffalo Bills torched the New England Patriots, ensuring Bill Belichick and company would have a losing season.

During the game, Patriots quarterback Cam Newton struggled to get much going. The former No. 1 overall pick completed just 5-of-10 passes for 50 yards, while recording 24 yards and a touchdown on the ground.

With the game out of hand in the fourth quarter, the Patriots decided to make a change at quarterback. Jarrett Stidham came in and completed 4-of-11 passing for 44 yards.

Patriots coach Bill Belichick was asked about the potential of starting Stidham at quarterback. He didn’t offer much to reporters, suggesting Cam Newton will start once again.

According to ESPN’s Mike Reiss, a reporter asked Belichick if he would not learn anything about Stidham by starting him this weekend.

While it’s a double-negative, Belichick gave a simple answer. “I think there would by some truth to that,” the Patriots head coach said.

The wording is confusing, but Belichick’s message is clear: he knows what he has in every quarterback on the roster and the Patriots aren’t any better off with Stidham under center.

The quarterback situation in New England was muddied by Tom Brady’s departure. After a tumultuous 2020 season, it’s clear the team’s quarterback of the future isn’t on the current roster.

We’ll have to wait and see where the Patriots turn next year.


