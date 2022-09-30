Bill Belichick Has Blunt Admission About Mac Jones

PHILADELPHIA, PA - AUGUST 19: Head coach Bill Belichick of the New England Patriots talks to Mac Jones #10 against the Philadelphia Eagles in the first half of the preseason game at Lincoln Financial Field on August 19, 2021 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Patriots defeated the Eagles 35-0. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images) Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Last Sunday, New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones suffered an ankle injury. His status for the next few weeks is up in the air to say the least.

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick has stated multiple times that he's taking it day by day when it comes to Jones' injury situation.

While there are plenty of people who would love to know exactly when Jones is coming back, Belichick doesn't have an answer.

“I’m not going to sit here and pretend like I’ve got a magic wand or crystal ball and I know exactly what’s going to happen,” Belichick told reporters. “Nobody knows. I don’t know. He doesn’t know. Doctors don’t know. Take it as it comes and see what happens."

Mike Giardi of NFL Network reported that Jones told multiple teammates not to count him out for this Sunday's game against the Green Bay Packers.

With that being said, it has been reported by multiple outlets that Jones suffered a serious ankle injury.

The Patriots will announce Jones' status for Week 4 this Friday.

In the event that Jones can't play this weekend, Brian Hoyer would get the start at quarterback.