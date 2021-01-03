Bill Belichick Has Blunt Response To Cam Newton Report

The New England Patriots sent off Bill Belichick with a win on Sunday to close out the 2020 campaign. Cam Newton played one of his best games this year, scoring four total touchdowns on the way to a 28-14 victory over the Jets.

With the win, the Patriots closed the year at 7-9 and missed out on the playoffs for the first time since 2008. Many feel that New England will be quick to forget the season and hopefully rebound behind their legendary head coach.

Still, Belichick doesn’t seem eager to move on just yet. At the bare minimum, he hasn’t thought much about 2021.

In Sunday’s postgame press conference, Belichick spoke to his level of preparedness to talk about next season.

“I don’t have anything to say about next year,” Belichick said per Zack Cox of NESN. “… I’m not going to talk about anything beyond today because I’m not prepared to talk about it.”

In typical Belichick fashion, the Patriots head coach didn’t reveal much. Even if he had thought about next year, it’s doubtful that he would’ve shared with the media.

No matter what Belichick says, the Patriots will have plenty to address in the offseason.

First, New England will have to make a decision on Cam Newton. The Patriots brought in the veteran quarterback and handed him the reins this season, but it didn’t go according to plan. Newton’s arm doesn’t look to be what it was and that showed throughout New England’s year. He ended the season with 2,657 passing yards and just eight touchdowns through the air.

Bill Belichick asked about the report that the Patriots and Cam Newton are expecting to part ways this offseason. "Was that another one of your anonymous reports." It was a report from ESPN's Adam Schefter. "You should ask Adam about that." pic.twitter.com/jmK5zX9HYp — Henry McKenna (@McKennAnalysis) January 3, 2021

The Patriots will also have to address holes in their defense. The team lost multiple contributors who opted-out this year and will have to see what their status is for 2021. New England also has a lack of receiving talent that was clearly on display for most of the season.

But for now, Belichick will reflect on what could’ve been this year, instead of what will happen in 2021.