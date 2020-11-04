Bill Belichick Has Blunt Response To Patriots Trade Rumors

Over the past few days, trade rumors surrounded the New England Patriots – namely star corner Stephon Gilmore.

In the weeks leading up to the NFL’s trade deadline, Gilmore reportedly put his home up for sale. He also reportedly asked for offers on the house to come in just an hour after the deadline passed.

Patriots fans took that as a sign that the team was willing to move on from the All-Pro corner. However, the trade deadline came and went on Tuesday afternoon without the Patriots shipping Gilmore away.

On Wednesday morning, head coach Bill Belichick addressed the trade rumors surrounding one of the team’s best players. He suggested the Patriots didn’t come close to trading Gilmore.

When asked if the team entertained trade offers for Gilmore, Belichick said: “Not that I’m aware of.”

#Patriots coach Bill Belichick, asked if the team entertained offers for Pro Bowl CB Stephon Gilmore: "Not that I'm aware of." … For all the talk about Gilmore, it was very quiet. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 4, 2020

Well, if anyone on the Patriots were aware of trade rumors surrounding one of the best players, it would be Belichick.

The trade deadline around the NFL was quiet, with no significant trades being made. Teams decided to stand pat, rather than send players and draft capital to other teams.

New England sits at 2-5 on the season after dropping a contest against division-rival Buffalo last weekend. It’s the worst start for the Patriots since the 2000 season.

New England has lost four games in a row, but gets a very winnable contest against the New York Jets this weekend.