Bill Belichick Has Blunt Response To Question About His Future

Bill Belichick had a very Bill Belichick response to a question about his future on Monday afternoon.

Belichick and the New England Patriots are gearing up for the 2020 season – a season in which they’ll play without Tom Brady. In comes Cam Newton as he seeks to his former MVP self. If he can remain healthy, the Patriots should have success, at least on the offensive side of the ball.

With the 2020 season just days away, most are focusing on what the Patriots will be able to do on the gridiron. But some are starting to question how much longer Belichick will remain coaching in the NFL.

One reporter asked Belichick on Monday what his future looks like. The Patriots head coach had a very Belichick response to the question, saying he’s solely focused on preparing for the Miami Dolphins this Sunday.

“Yeah, I am just trying to get ready for Miami,” Belichick responded. “I don’t know. Long-term for me would be Sunday.”

This is exactly the type of response we’ve come to expect from Bill Belichick. He rarely – if ever – reveals much about future plans of his own or of the Patriots.

For now, Belichick is solely focused on the 2020 season. But one can’t help but question when Belichick will retire. It’s certainly something that could be right around the corner.

Belichick and the Patriots begin their 2020 campaign this Sunday against the Miami Dolphins in an AFC East division battle.