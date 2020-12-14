Bill Belichick Has Blunt Response To Question About Miami

Miami’s been a tough place to play at this season – the Dolphins have won four of their last five home games. But Bill Belichick isn’t worried about traveling to the Sunshine State.

It’s been a strange season in the AFC East. The Jets are 0-13. The Bills are 10-3. The (8-5) Dolphins and (6-7) Patriots find themselves sandwiched in the middle.

Miami will play host to New England this coming Sunday. It’s a chance for the Dolphins to flip the script and avenge their loss to the Patriots earlier this season. That’ll prove easier thanks to the game being played at Hard Rock Stadium.

Belichick isn’t worried about playing an improved Dolphins team on their home turf this coming weekend. In fact, he reminded reporters of what happened the last time New England played Miami in the Sunshine State (Patriots 41, Dolphins 0).

Question (via @OMFonWEEI): Are you ready for all the questions about why it's been so tough to win in Miami, and the heat? Bill Belichick: "You're certainly not referring to last year. We won 41-0 or something." — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) December 14, 2020

Never change, Bill Belichick. Despite a down season, he’s still confident in his Patriots.

New England must win on Sunday to keep its playoff hopes alive. The Patriots are 6-7, behind the Ravens (7-5) and Raiders (7-6) on the outside of the AFC Playoff bubble. Miami, meanwhile, is the current No. 7 seed in the AFC Playoff race. It’s safe to say Sunday’s AFC East showdown means plenty to both the Patriots and Dolphins.

It’s tough to bet against Belichick, but the Dolphins are red-hot as of late. Sunday’s AFC East battle will be must-watch football.