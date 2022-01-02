Bill Belichick Has Brutally Honest Admission On Personal Record

The New England Patriots recorded their 10th win of the 2021 season, easily beating the Jacksonville Jaguars. With the win, Patriots head coach Bill Belichick has tied the late-great Don Shula for the most 10-win seasons in a career.

As usual, Belichick wasn’t one for boasting or even completely acknowledging the achievement. He admitted that he was flattered but credited his players with the accomplishment.

“It’s flattering, but it’s really the players. Players win [games],” Belichick said.

Don Shula had 20 10-plus-win seasons in 33 years as a head coach. Four of those were with the Baltimore Colts while the other 16 were with the Miami Dolphins.

But Belichick has reached the milestone several years faster than Shula. Belichick has reached the achievement in 27 years – one 10-win season with the Cleveland Browns and 19 of them with the Patriots.

Bill Belichick now sits 30 wins behind Don Shula on the all-time regular season wins list. And with his teams continuing to play well even after the departure of Tom Brady, there’s no reason to believe he won’t coach well into his 70s.

With his next regular season win, Belichick will be just the third head coach to reach 300 regular season wins.

Beating Don Shula’s record would be a remarkable achievement on top of the Hall of Fame career Belichick already has.

Will Bill Belichick break Don Shula’s wins record? And if so, when will he do it?