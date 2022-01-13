Bill Belichick Has Brutally Honest Admission On Weather Forecast

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick is no stranger to playing in inclement weather. But with temperatures against the Buffalo Bills expected to reach single digits this weekend, people want to know his thoughts on how it might affect the team.

While speaking to the media this week, Belichick was asked if he’s concerned about the cold weather this weekend. Belichick dismissed any potential concerns, saying that he’s more concerned about the Bills than the weather.

“I’m more worried about the Bills than the weather,” he said. The weather is the weather.”

The Patriots will play Wild Card weekend on the road for the first time in Belichick’s tenure. But let’s not pretend that Belichick hasn’t played in bad weather games before.

Lest we forget, in 2001, the Patriots beat the Oakland Raiders in a blizzard at the old Foxboro Stadium. Granted, it was a low-scoring affair, and that might work to the Bills’ favor this week.

The Patriots and Bills split their regular season matchups this year. New England beat the Bills in Buffalo on Monday Night Football just over a month ago.

But the Bills returned the favor three weeks ago, beating the Patriots at Gillette Stadium en route to winning the AFC East title.

We could be looking at a “survival of the fittest” kind of game at Orchard Park this weekend. The battle for AFC East supremacy ends on Saturday.

The game will be played at 8:15 p.m. EST and will air on CBS.