Bill Belichick Has Enormous Praise For 1 Browns Player

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - OCTOBER 03: Head coach Bill Belichick of the New England Patriots looks on against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the second half at Gillette Stadium on October 03, 2021 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)

With the New England Patriots set to face the Cleveland Browns this weekend, Bill Belichick has revealed his thoughts on tight end David Njoku.

Belichick said Njoku is probably the best tight end to suit up for the Browns since the great Ozzie Newsome.

"After Ozzie, probably the best tight end the Browns have ever had," Belichick said, via Andrew Siciliano.

That's high praise for Njoku.

Newsome had an incredible career with the Browns, hauling in 662 passes for 7,980 yards and 47 touchdowns. He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1999.

Njoku, who received the franchise tag from the Browns this past offseason, is off to a strong start this season.

In five games, Njoku has 24 catches for 289 yards and a touchdown.

The Patriots will do their best to limit Njoku's production this weekend, that's for sure.

Kickoff for the Patriots-Browns game is at 1 p.m. ET.