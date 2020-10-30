Bill Belichick Has Hilarious Response To Patriots Trade Rumors

For the first time since 2008, the New England Patriots are in serious jeopardy of missing the playoffs. As a result, there are plenty of NFL insiders speculating over whether or not the team will be sellers at the trade deadline.

The biggest name on the Patriots’ roster being mentioned in trade talks is Stephon Gilmore. It’s unclear if the front office will actually ship out the reigning Defensive Player of the Year, but it’s worth monitoring his situation in Foxborough.

If you think Bill Belichick will provide some clarity on the team’s motives prior to the trade deadline, think again.

Belichick was asked by a reporter if a loss on Sunday will force the Patriots to be sellers at the trade deadline. His response was as good as it gets.

“Yeah, well, I guess I’ll just put it nicely and pass on the opportunity to get involved in talk radio,” Belichick said. “That’s really a tough one for me to say no to. But I’m going to say no to talk-radio questions. Thanks for asking, though. I appreciate the opportunity to get involved.”

Bill Belichick, filled with sarcasm, will not be joining the sports-talk-radio debate about whether the Patriots will be “sellers” at the trade deadline: pic.twitter.com/xfgzW3WHVG — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) October 30, 2020

This has to be placed in the Hall of Fame for hilarious Bill Belichick quotes.

It’s been an unusual year for the New England Patriots, as they currently own a 2-4 record. However, a win over the Bills on Sunday would go a long way toward staying alive in the AFC playoff race.

Kickoff for the Bills-Patriots game is at 1 p.m. ET on CBS.

