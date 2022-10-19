Bill Belichick Has Honest Comment About N'Keal Harry's Time With Patriots

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - SEPTEMBER 19: Head coach Bill Belichick of the New England Patriots looks on before the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on September 19, 2021 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Back in July, the New England Patriots traded wide receiver N'Keal Harry to the Chicago Bears. This upcoming Monday, the former first-round pick will have the chance to face his former team.

Harry, the 32nd overall pick from the 2019 draft, had 57 receptions for 598 yards and four touchdowns during his stint in New England.

Unfortunately for Harry, he never reached his full potential on the Patriots. That's part of the reason why they traded him to the Bears.

Speaking to the media this week, Patriots head coach Bill Belichick addressed Harry's time in New England. He told reporters that it just didn't work out for either party.

“Big, talented kid,” Belichick said, via Zack Cox of NESN. “Things didn’t really work out here the way that I think all of us hoped for. Everybody tried, it just didn’t work out. I’m sure he’ll be ready to go, and I’m sure he’ll play hard.”

Harry has not yet played this season for the Bears due to an ankle injury. That's expected to change on Monday night.

We'd imagine Harry will be motivated to go up against the Patriots in Week 7.