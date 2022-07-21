Bill Belichick Has Made An Official Decision On Coordinators

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - JANUARY 09: Head coach Bill Belichick of the New England Patriots reacts against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on January 09, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

For months, New England Patriots fans have been waiting to hear who'll be their coordinators for the 2022 season.

Well, in a surprising turn of events, the Patriots have decided not to list an offensive coordinator or defensive coordinator.

Matt Patricia has been given the title of senior football advisor. Joe Judge, meanwhile, is listed as an offensive assistant.

There was some belief that Judge and Patricia would be co-offensive coordinators for the Patriots this fall. Although they're not listed as such, they could help call plays for the offense.

Moving over to the defensive side of the football, it's somewhat surprising to see Jerod Mayo and Steve Belichick remain in assistant roles.

Belichick will work with the outside linebackers this season. Mayo will be tasked with coaching up the inside linebackers on New England's roster.

During the early stages of the offseason, it was reported that Mayo was a popular candidate for the Houston Texans' head coaching job.