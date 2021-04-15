Bill Belichick Has Telling Admission On Julian Edelman’s Career

Bill Belichick isn’t known for dishing out heartfelt statements, but he’s had plenty of positive things to say about Julian Edelman this week.

Edelman announced that he’s retiring on Monday, ending his long run with the New England Patriots. Over the course of his career with the franchise, he had 620 receptions for 6,822 yards and 36 touchdowns.

Shortly after Edelman announced his retirement, Belichick released a really sweet message to congratulate his former wide receiver for having such a successful career.

“For all Julian did for our team, what I may appreciate the most is he was the quintessential throwback player,” Belichick said. “He could, and did, do everything – catch, run, throw, block, return, cover and tackle – all with an edge and attitude that would not allow him to fail under any circumstance. Julian Edelman is the ultimate competitor and it was a privilege to coach him.”

Belichick isn’t done complimenting Edelman just yet. During his media session today, he said Edelman’s development came “further than most any other player” that he’s ever coached.

Bill Belichick says Julian Edelman’s development came ”further than most any other player that I’ve coached” from college QB to pro WR/PR — Kevin Patra (@kpatra) April 15, 2021

Edelman was a quarterback at Kent State before transitioning over to wide receiver in the NFL.

It took Edelman a while to adjust to the new position, so he spent his first few seasons in New England primarily on special teams. It wasn’t until the 2013 season when he had over 1,000 receiving yards.

Learning a different position in the NFL is hard enough. The fact that Edelman became a legitimate playmaker at wide receiver is a testament to his work ethic and dedication. That’s why Belichick will truly miss having No. 11 on his roster.