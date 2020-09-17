Bill Belichick Has Telling Comment On Seahawks QB Russell Wilson

Even though Bill Belichick led the Patriots to a Week 1 victory, he has a tough challenge ahead of him this weekend. He’ll be tasked with taking on Russell Wilson and the Seahawks on the road.

The Patriots and Seahawks will forever be intertwined due to their crazy finish in Super Bowl XLIX. Wilson threw an interception with under a minute remaining to Malcolm Butler, and the rest is obviously history.

Belichick’s defense may have forced Wilson to throw one of the most brutal interceptions in recent memory, but he wants his players to know they’ll be in for a battle this Sunday. In fact, the six-time champion had some high praise for Wilson during his press conference on Thursday.

“Honestly, I think he’s in a way maybe underrated by the media or the fans, I don’t know,” Belichick said. “I don’t really see anybody better than this player.”

Outside of Patrick Mahomes, there really isn’t a player in the NFL that’s definitively better than Wilson.

For many years, the Seahawks have relied on running the football. That isn’t the case anymore, as the offense runs best when Wilson is spreading the ball around to his receivers.

Wilson was absolutely incredible in Week 1, completing 88.6 percent of his passes for 322 yards and four touchdowns.

Can the Seahawks have similar success in the passing game against the Patriots? We’ll find out this weekend.

Kickoff for the Patriots-Seahawks game is at 8:20 p.m. ET from CenturyLink Field.