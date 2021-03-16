Old Photo Of Bill Belichick, Hunter Henry Is Going Viral

Apparently you don’t need to search that far back to realize that Bill Belichick is a big fan of Hunter Henry. A photo of the two from last fall’s New England Patriots – Los Angeles Chargers game is going viral.

The Patriots had one of their worst seasons in recent memory in 2020, after the departure of Tom Brady and numerous COVID-19 opt-outs. In Week 13, however, Bill Belichick and his team absolutely blasted the Chargers 45-0.

Henry, typically a dangerous pass catcher, had his worst game of the year, catching just one of two targets for five yards. Even so, Belichick made sure to greet him after the game.

After reporting the three-year, $37.5 million deal that the 26 year old tight end landed from the Patriots, Schefter dug up this picture, from after that early December game. Obviously we could never have guessed it at the time, but there seems like a real possibility some groundwork was being laid there.

They say a picture is worth a thousand words….or $37.5 million. pic.twitter.com/o4hjiH4Lue — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 16, 2021

Hunter Henry is one of two top tight ends added by New England this week already. The team signed Jonnu Smith, formerly a Tennessee Titan, on Monday. He received a four-year deal.

The two will likely be among the team’s top receiving options, for Cam Newton or whomever is under center for the team this year. The franchise also added Nelson Agholor and Kendrick Bourne at receiver, but the tight end duo indicates that New England is moving back to the heavy 12 personnel offense that had so much success years ago.

Obviously Bill Belichick doesn’t want this recent downturn to be a long-lasting issue. The Patriots are looking to compete in 2021.

[Adam Schefter]