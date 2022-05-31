Bill Belichick Invited A Special Guest To Patriots Practice

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - SEPTEMBER 19: Head coach Bill Belichick of the New England Patriots looks on before the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on September 19, 2021 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick wanted Ron Wolf, one of the most accomplished executives in NFL history, to take a look at his squad for the 2022 season. As a result, he invited him to OTAs.

Wolf spent decades around the NFL, working with the Oakland Raiders, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, New York Jets and Green Bay Packers. He's a three-time Super Bowl champion and a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Speaking to the media, Belichick opened up about his invitation to Wolf.

“Ron’s awesome. He’s one of the founding fathers of scouting. One of that group. Gil Brandt. His experience in Oakland with Al Davis and of course the Packers,” Belichick said, via Phil Perry. “He gives a great perspective... totally unbiased... very interesting to get what he thinks because there’s no bias for one reason or another.”

Wolf, 83, has been retired for several years. However, he still consults with NFL teams from time to time.

Clearly, Belichick believes he can benefit from picking Wolf's brain.

After going 10-7 last season, the Patriots are hoping to take a huge leap this fall.