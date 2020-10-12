Per usual, Patriots head coach Bill Belichick isn’t disclosing much information regarding the status of his quarterback. It’s still unclear when Cam Newton is set to return.

Newton and the Patriots shocked the NFL world nearly two weeks ago when it was announced Newton had tested positive for COVID-19. New England was forced to start quarterback Bryan Hoyer in Newton’s absence last week in a 26-10 loss to the Chiefs.

Obviously, Newton gives the Patriots the best chance to win. But until he clears testing, he’ll continue to miss time.

Belichick addressed Newton’s status on Monday, but didn’t disclose much information. It looks like we’ll have to wait a bit longer to find out when Newton will actually return to the lineup.

“How’s he doing physically?” Belichick said in regards to Newton’s health, via Pro Football Talk. “Any player that would come back to the team off the COVID (list) would have to go through medical clearance. . . . We’ll see how that goes.”

From the sounds of it, it appears Bill Belichick is implying Cam Newton still hasn’t gone through medical clearance. Of course, Belichick could simply be playing mind games with his next opponent – there’s no way of knowing.

Fortunately, the Patriots have a few days here to sort things out before their next game. New England’s contest against the Denver Broncos was pushed back to this coming Sunday. Week 5 served as the team’s bye week.

The Patriots may not need Newton in the lineup to beat the Broncos this Sunday, but it sure wouldn’t hurt for the former NFL MVP to return as soon as possible.