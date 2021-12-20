The Spun

Bill Belichick Issued A Surprising Apology To Media This Morning

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick on the field in Foxboro.FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - OCTOBER 03: Head coach Bill Belichick of the New England Patriots looks on against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the second half at Gillette Stadium on October 03, 2021 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)

Bill Belichick offering an apology to the media for being curt during a press conference? Is the apocalypse upon us?

This morning, Belichick kicked off his virtual media session with local media with a mea culpa for his behavior following Saturday night’s 27-17 loss in Indianapolis.

The Patriots head coach was admittedly short with his answers after the game, and he chalked that up to the way the game went more than anything else.

“It’s not your fault. It was a frustrating game,” Belichick said today during his apology.

Well, this doesn’t seem like Belichick. But, in all honesty, good for him for offering an olive branch of sorts here.

No doubt, Belichick and his entire team were frustrated by how their game against the Colts went. New England fell behind 20-0 after three quarters and looked uncharacteristically sloppy, committing multiple turnovers and racking up a bunch of penalty yardage.

They will need to be much sharper in this Sunday’s showdown with the Buffalo Bills. The lead in the AFC East will be on the line.

