Bill Belichick Issues Update On The 2 Newest Patriots

Fresh off a Monday night win over the New York Jets, Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots are set to welcome two new players to the roster.

New England acquired wide receiver Isaiah Ford from the Miami Dolphins before last Tuesday’s NFL trade deadline. Meanwhile, the team also added defensive tackle Isaiah Mack off waivers after he was cut by the Tennessee Titans.

Because of COVID-19 protocols, it takes longer than usual for players to join a new team this season. Neither Ford or Mack was available for the Patriots last night, but it sounds like it won’t be long before they can take the field.

Belichick told reporters today that both players have been officially cleared.

All systems go for WR Isaiah Ford and DT Isaiah Mack, as they have cleared COVID-19 testing and are now working in the team's system, according to Bill Belichick. — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) November 10, 2020

Ford caught 18 passes for 184 yards on 29 targets for the Dolphins this fall. He grabbed 23 balls for 244 yards in 2019.

As for Mack, he appeared in 19 games with one start for the Titans over the last one-plus seasons. The undrafted free agent out of Chattanooga has 10 career tackles to go along with 1.5 sacks and a fumble recovery.

The Patriots are now 3-5 on the season after last night’s win. They’ll face the Baltimore Ravens this Sunday.