Bill Belichick Reportedly Hanging Out With Former Cowboys Head Coach

With no NFL action to engage in over the past few weeks, Bill Belichick has been spending some time enjoying the summer on Nantucket Island. But he isn’t the only NFL coach spending time there.

According to ESPN’s Mike Reiss, Belichick has been spending some time with former Dallas Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett. After the 2019 season, Garrett was fired by Dallas and signed on as the offensive coordinator for the New York Giants. He’ll be working under former New England Patriots assistant Joe Judge.

It’s not the first time that Belichick and Garrett have spent time together at Belichick’s Nantucket summer home. The two were reported to have had dinner together there nearly a year ago to the day.

Belichick and Garrett met on the football field as opposing head coaches three times during Garrett’s tenure in Dallas. But as with most opposing coaches, Belichick came out as the winner – all three times. In fact, Belichick is 5-0 against the Cowboys as head coach of the Patriots.

Via ESPN:

“Belichick’s affinity for Nantucket, Massachusetts, is well documented, and now that former Cowboys coach and current Giants offensive coordinator Jason Garrett spends time on the island, the two have once again broken bread with each other. That has continued this summer, which serves up a reminder of how football connects people in different ways..”

The Patriots and the Cowboys met in Foxborough last season, with New England winning a sloppy game, 13-9.

What do you think Bill Belichick and Jason Garrett spoke about?