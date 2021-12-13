Bill Belichick Makes His Opinion On ‘Hard Knocks’ Very Clear

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick isn’t a fan of his team appearing on the show “Hard Knocks.”

He was asked about potentially having his team be featured on the show and shut it down real quick.

“There’s a lot of reasons I wouldn’t be excited about it,” Belichick said.

— Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) December 13, 2021

Hard Knocks is a show on HBO that features interviews, schedule information, behind-the-scenes exclusives, and much more on whichever team is chosen for the show.

Belichick has always been a coach who wants as little attention as possible around his team. If the Patriots were to be on this show, they’d have more attention around them than most other teams in the NFL.

New England has had a resurrection this season as it currently holds the top seed in the AFC. The Patriots are 9-4 going into their final four games and have a two-game lead on the Bills in the AFC East as well.

A lot of that success has to do with both the defense and rookie quarterback Mac Jones. The defense is No. 1 in the NFL in opponent’s points per game with 15.4.

Jones, meanwhile, has 2,869 yards passing with 16 touchdowns to eight interceptions.

It’s a strong dynamic duo and it’s why some analysts have New England as the favorite in the AFC.