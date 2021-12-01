Bill Belichick Makes His Opinion On Josh Allen Very Clear

Just a few weeks ago, the Buffalo Bills looked to be en route to winning the AFC East in dominant fashion.

However, the New England Patriots are in the midst of a six-game winning streak that has changed the AFC landscape. Now, in just a few days, the Bills and Patriots will take the field to fight for the AFC East lead.

Before the game kicks off, Patriots head coach Bill Belichick was asked about Bills quarterback Josh Allen. Belichick gave plenty of praise to Allen and said his improvement since entering the league has been “tremendous.”

“His improvement has just been tremendous,” Belichick said. “It’s remarkable how good he has become.”

His first two seasons in the NFL were no indication of how good he would become. During his rookie campaign, Allen completed just over 52-percent of his passes with 10 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.

In Year 2, Allen improved his completion percentage to 58.8-percent with 20 touchdowns and nine interceptions. He then took a galactic leap during the 2020 season, throwing for over 4,500 yards with 37 touchdowns and just 10 interceptions.

He was an MVP candidate during the 2020 season and now has his team in the AFC playoff mix once again.

New England and Buffalo kick off at 8:15 p.m. ET on Monday night.