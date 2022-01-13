The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Bill Belichick Makes His Opinion On Josh Allen Very Clear

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick.Orchard Park, NY - December 6: New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick on the sidelines. The Buffalo Bills host the New England Patriots in a Monday night NFL game at Highmark stadium in Orchard Park, NY on Dec. 6, 2021. (Photo by Barry Chin/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

In true Bill Belichick fashion, the Patriots head coach can’t stop complimenting his upcoming postseason opponent.

Belichick and the Patriots will battle against Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills this Saturday for the right to advance to the AFC’s Divisional Round.

For New England to win, it’ll have to stop Allen and the Bills’ passing attack. Belichick is well aware that’s going to be a tough challenge.

The Patriots head coach was highly complimentary of Allen during a press conference on Thursday.

“Allen flushes out of the pocket and breaks a tackle,” Belichick said, via Pro Football Talk. “For Allen even to get it off here as he’s being tackled and knocked out of bounds is one thing, and it looks like it’s almost impossible for Diggs to catch this ball in bounds, but he does. . . . That’s the level of execution Buffalo works with, great quarterback, great receiver.”

Josh Allen doesn’t just present a challenge for the defense with his arm. It’s his legs that help him extend plays and put pressure on a defense.

“A lot of magic here with Allen, got to be ready for everything,” Belichick added. “Really running and attacking the defense, this guy, he’s a problem.”

The Patriots defense will have to keep a spy or two on Allen to contain him in the pocket on Saturday.

About Alek Arend

Alek is a Writer at The Spun.