Bill Belichick Makes His Starting QB Clear

Cam Newton and Bill Belichick speak on the sideline during a game.FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - SEPTEMBER 13:Head coach Bill Belichick of the New England Patriots talks with Cam Newton #1 before the game against the Miami Dolphins at Gillette Stadium on September 13, 2020 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Cam Newton’s struggles continued on Thursday night to the point where the former MVP was benched for Jarrett Stidham. Could this mean a change is coming at quarterback for the New England Patriots?

Last night, Newton completed just 9-of-16 passes for 119 yards and an interception that was returned for a touchdown. He also couldn’t get much going on the ground, rushing for just 17 yards on seven carries.

Even though Bill Belichick pulled Newton in the fourth quarter of last night’s game, the six-time champion isn’t ready to change his starting lineup for Week 15.

Belichick tried to silence any rumors about a quarterback change in Foxborough, telling reporters “Cam’s our quarterback.” When asked about the subject again, he said “He’s our quarterback. I think I just answered that one.”

This has been an extremely tough season for Newton, who has just five touchdown passes and 10 interceptions.

Newton was asked if he’s worried about getting benched during his postgame press conference. It doesn’t seem like he’s too concerned at the moment.

“That’s not my call,” Newton said. “I’m just doing what I’m asked, with the mentality of getting better, and that’s what I keep planning on doing.”

New England’s passing game has been nonexistent all season long, so eventually management will have to consider a major change at quarterback. It just doesn’t sound like that major change will happen this year though.


