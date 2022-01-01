Bill Belichick Makes Prediction For Trevor Lawrence’s NFL Career

On Sunday, the New England Patriots will take on the Jacksonville Jaguars. It’ll mark the first time that Trevor Lawrence faces Bill Belichick’s defense.

Belichick usually isn’t a man of many words, but he had a lot to say about Lawrence when recently asked about him.

Not only does Belichick see week-to-week improvement from Lawrence, he believes the No. 1 overall pick could turn out to be a great player in the NFL.

“I think he’s gotten more comfortable as the season’s gone on and gotten comfortable with the offense,” Belichick said, via ProFootballTalk. “I’d say the offense has probably gotten comfortable with the things he does best. Definitely, a good level of execution there. They did a good job last week against the Jets, mixing in different varieties of passes, quick throws, moving pocket throws, deep balls, third down conversions, red area plays.

“He’s pretty good at all of them and continues to get better. So I think he’s had a good year and I think he’ll be a solid NFL player. Maybe great, I don’t know, but he’s certainly made a lot of progress this year.”

Lawrence has 3,225 passing yards, nine touchdown passes and 14 interceptions this season. He played an efficient game last weekend against the Jets, but was unable to complete a game-winning drive in the final minute.

History tells us that Lawrence will struggle on Sunday since Belichick is usually great against rookie quarterbacks. We’ll see if Lawrence can put an end to that narrative, though.

Kickoff for the Jaguars-Patriots game is at 1 p.m. ET.