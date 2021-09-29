The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Bill Belichick Has Honest Message For Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski

Tom Brady and Bill Belichick stand face-to-face.FOXBORO, MA - NOVEMBER 13: Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots reacts with head coach Bill Belichick during the fourth quarter of a game against the Seattle Seahawks at Gillette Stadium on November 13, 2016 in Foxboro, Massachusetts. (Photo by Billie Weiss/Getty Images)

Bill Belichick had a lot of success working with Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski, but come this weekend, they’ll be squaring off against each other.

Brady and Gronkowski are making their much-anticipated return to New England as members of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The drama surrounding their appearance has been heightened by some of the anecdotes in a new book on the Patriots’ dynasty written by ESPN’s Seth Wickersham.

During his Wednesday media session, Belichick offered up respect and appreciation for Brady and Gronkowski but also made it clear that none of that will matter come Sunday night.

“This Sunday we’re on opposite sides of the field and we’re going to do what we can to not make them enjoy the night,” Belichick said, via Joey Knight of the Tampa Bay Times.

Belichick’s quotes today are in the same vein as what longtime Patriots assistant Ivan Fears had to say earlier this week.

“I love Tom Brady. I always have,” Fears said Tuesday, via ESPN’s Mike Reiss. “I am very honored to have been a part of the team with him. I still think he is the greatest. But right now, that SOB is on the enemy.”

Additionally, Brady himself said he’s not expecting a homecoming from Patriots fans, and the crowd definitely won’t be happy if TB12 hands them a loss, as expected. Another defeat would drop New England to 1-3 overall and potentially put them two games behind the first-place Buffalo Bills should they win Sunday.

About Matt Hladik

Matt is an Editor at The Spun Media.