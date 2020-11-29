Bill Belichick Names 1 Area Cam Newton Has Really Improved

The New England Patriots have struggled with Cam Newton behind center this season. Newton is far from the only problem with the Patriots, of course. Still, the quarterback play has been inconsistent for most of the season.

New England is 4-6 on the season heading into this afternoon’s game against the Arizona Cardinals.

If the Patriots are going to make a late playoff push, they’ll need Newton to play great.

New England head coach Bill Belichick said this week that Newton has really shown improvement in one area – protecting the football.

Newton struggled with turnovers early in the season, including a game-losing fumble against the Buffalo Bills. Belichick says that Newton has really worked on getting better in that area.

“Cam has taken a lot of personal responsibility and pride in the ball security over the last month of the season,” Belichick said Friday in a video conference, per Patriots Wire. “Not that he didn’t earlier, but just taking it to a higher level. He’s done a great job protecting the ball.”

Newton will need to protect the ball and more against the Patriots on Sunday.

Kickoff between New England and Arizona is scheduled for 1 p.m. E.T. on FOX.