Bill Belichick Names 2 Greatest Players In NFL History

After more than four decades in the NFL, Bill Belichick has seen more than his fair share of great players come and go on his teams.

However, the head coach of the New England Patriots thinks that two of the those players stand above the rest.

After coaching a gem against the Buffalo Bills on Monday night, with a gameplan that saw his team attempt just three passes, Belichick broke down the game in a radio appearance in Boston. He also was asked if he’s watched “Man in the Arena”, the ESPN+ documentary on former Patriots great Tom Brady.

Belichick explained that he hadn’t, but he went on to praise his former quarterback, calling him the greatest player in NFL history.

“As I’ve said many times, nobody deserves more credit for our success here than Tom does,” Belichick said on “The Greg Hill Show”, per ESPN’s Mike Reiss. “He’s a great player, a great person, a great leader. Just a tremendous opportunity for me to coach the greatest player in NFL history.”

Belichick continued on and made his pick for the best defensive player of all time. He went with Lawrence Taylor, who he also coached on the New York Giants in the 1980’s.

“On defense with (Lawrence) Taylor — the greatest offensive player with Tom, and the greatest defensive player with Taylor. It’s been a tremendous opportunity for me as a coach…very thankful, for over 30 years, coaching those 2 guys,” Belichick said.

Belichick’s choices are spot on, and the fact that he named Taylor and Brady will only further add to their claims of being two of the best players in NFL history. Both had tremendous talent and also got to develop under the eight-time Super Bowl champion coach.

At the age of 69, Belichick still seems far from retirement, which could allow him to come across some other great players before the end of his career. For now, he’ll look to pull off the impossible and win a Super Bowl next February with a rookie quarterback.