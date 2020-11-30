Bill Belichick Names 2 Players That Have Surprised Him

The New England Patriots have had a pretty up-and-down season.

New England is 5-6 on the season following Sunday’s upset win over the Arizona Cardinals. The Patriots upset the Cardinals with a last-second field goal on Sunday.

Following the game, Belichick admitted that he’s been surprised by the contributions by two practice squad elevations:

Defensive lineman Akeem Spence

Wide receiver Donte Moncrief

Belichick said that those contributions have been “a little bit surprising, to tell you the truth.”

The New England Patriots head coach added that you love to see stuff like that happening in the NFL.

“That’s a lot of what this league is, opportunity, being ready to go and taking advantage of it when it comes,” he said.

Spence, 29, was picked up by the Patriots earlier this month. He went on to have an impact in Sunday’s win over the Cardinals.

Moncrief, 27, was signed by New England at the beginning of November. He had a big 53-yard kickoff return in Sunday’s win after catching one pass for 15 yards last week.

New England will look to move to .500 on the season next week when the Patriots take on the Los Angeles Chargers.