Bill Belichick Names His Starting QB After Cam Newton’s Benching

In the middle of a 33-6 loss to the San Francisco 49ers today, Bill Belichick benched a struggling Cam Newton.

It was one of the worst games of Cam’s career, and one of the worst performances by a Patriots starting QB in decades. But it wasn’t so bad as to cost Cam Newton his job. Not at this time at least.

Speaking to the media after the game, Belichick confirmed that Cam will be the team’s starting QB moving forward. It’s a tough decision based on how awful he was against the 49ers today.

Cam Newton completed just nine passes for 98 yards and had three interceptions on the day. His backup Jarrett Stidham didn’t do much better, completing six passes for 64 yards with an interception of his own.

Will Cam Newton be his QB going forward? Belichick: Yeah, absolutely. — Mark Daniels (@MarkDanielsPJ) October 25, 2020

Cam’s recent poor play is a big reason that the Patriots are currently on a three-game losing streak. Last week against the Denver Broncos, Cam had a similarly rough outing, throwing two interceptions and no touchdowns in an 18-12 loss.

The last time the Patriots lost three in a row was in 2002 – they missed the playoffs that year.

At this point, winning the AFC East is starting to look like a pipe dream. The Buffalo Bills are several games ahead and look like one of the NFL’s better teams. The key to making the playoffs for New England will be as a wildcard, and that will take a lot of consistency.

We’ll find out when New England takes on Buffalo next week if Cam can bring them some.