LeBron James Reacts To Bill Belichick’s Free Agency Moves

No NFL team has been as active in free agency as the New England Patriots so far. Bill Belichick has signed a number of high profile talents, including tight ends Jonnu Smith and Hunter Henry, as well as a trio of big defensive players. LeBron James is an avowed Dallas Cowboys fan, but even he is impressed with Belichick’s free agency period.

The Patriots are coming off of a rare mess of a season. The team looked promising early on, but finished 7-9. It was the first playoff miss for the franchise since 2008, the year that Tom Brady tore his ACL in Week 1, and the first losing season since 2000, Belichick’s first with the team, the year before the franchise’s stunning first Super Bowl run.

Cam Newton returns for a second year with the team, after a very up-and-down 2020 season. His contract is incentive-laden, and definitely opens the door for other options, perhaps through the NFL Draft. If he does play, he’ll have more weapons to work with, headlined by Smith and Henry, as well as wide receivers Nelson Agholor and Kendrick Bourne.

It looks like LeBron feels like many other NFL fans out there. It looked like we might be done with the Patriots dynasty for a while, and while nothing is guaranteed as long as Tom Brady is with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, New England is seriously gearing back up.

Coach Belichick like y’all got me all the way F’d up!! 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 — LeBron James (@KingJames) March 16, 2021

To add to it, the New England Patriots may not be done. According to Jay Glazer, the team is still targeting free agents as it gears up for the 2021 season.

Bill Belichick also has the chance to draft in the middle of the first round, a rarity for the Patriots, with the No. 15 overall pick. There are plenty of rumors about quarterbacks like Mac Jones, or even potential trades up.

Whatever happens moving forward, the Patriots are once again one of the clear stories of the offseason.

