Photo Shows Bill Belichick’s Home Setup For NFL Draft

With tonight’s NFL Draft being held virtually, coaches and GM’s “War Room” setups are of particular interest. Kliff Kingsbury impressed with his home. Bill Belichick’s set-up is a bit more modest.

We don’t usually get an inside look at Belichick’s personal life. If anyone would have really pushed to avoid the camera in his home, it is the legendary Patriots coach and general manager. And yet, we just got our first look.

Belichick is drafting from a big table—possibly in a kitchen or a living room. Evidently, he usually has way more people hanging out.

The Patriots have had a tumultuous offseason. Tom Brady left for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and was followed by Rob Gronkowski this week, coming out of retirement. Bill Belichick’s No. 23 pick has some serious intrigue.

Bill Belichick’s draft room, via ABC pic.twitter.com/Sw0FKOJqkS — Jeff Howe (@jeffphowe) April 24, 2020

There was some speculation that Belichick could be aggressive enough to make a move up to get Tua Tagovailoa, had the Alabama quarterback slipped. He wound up going to a different AFC East team: the Miami Dolphins.

If Belichick wants to take Tom Brady’s replacement, talented Utah State quarterback Jordan Love is probably the top player on the board. Other options are Georgia’s Jake Fromm and Washington’s Jacob Eason.

We’re just a few picks away from seeing what the Patriots do with their first pick of the week.

