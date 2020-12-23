Bill Belichick Not Happy With Reporter’s Question This Morning

On Wednesday morning, New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick spoke with the media about a variety of topics.

Of course, the team’s quarterback situation came up yet again. Earlier this offseason, everyone thought the Patriots hit a home run by signing quarterback Cam Newton to a cheap one-year deal.

However, the former league MVP has struggled mightily this season and the Patriots are now out of the playoff race. Questions about Newton and his role as the starting quarterback have been a hot topic every week.

With the Patriots eliminated from the playoff race, a reporter decided to ask Belichick if Newton will remain the starting quarterback. Well, the Patriots head coach has had enough of that conversation.

“We’re not answering that question every day,” Belichick said when asked about Cam Newton.

When the reporter clarified that the question was being asked because New England had been eliminated form playoff contention, Belichick didn’t care.

“How about I let you know if we’re making a change?” he asked.

To be fair to Belichick, answering the same question every week has to get on his nerves. However, it’s a valid question now that the Patriots can’t fight for a playoff spot.

The team might as well see what it has in Jarrett Stidham over the final few games of the season.

With nothing left to play for, getting the young quarterback some much-needed reps could help the Patriots determine if he has the potential to be their quarterback of the future.