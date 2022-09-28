Bill Belichick Not Thrilled With Reporter's Question Today

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - SEPTEMBER 19: Head coach Bill Belichick of the New England Patriots looks on before the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on September 19, 2021 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

It's not unusual for Bill Belichick to get annoyed at a reporter for a particular question, and that's exactly what happened on Tuesday.

Actually, it was a couple of questions about the health of quarterback Mac Jones that rankled Belichick. When asked to confirm if Jones indeed has a high ankle sprain, Belichick responded "day by day" before breaking out the sarcasm.

"What do I look like? A doctor? Orthopedic surgeon? I don't know. Talk to the medical experts," Belichick said.

Pressed about what the medical experts employed by the Patriots said, Belichick again said Jones was "day by day."

There's no real need for Belichick to be as irritated as he is here. The reporters are just doing their job, even if they know he's not going to give them a straight answer.

Jones, the Patriots' second-year starter, injured his ankle on the team's final offensive play Sunday. He looks sure to miss multiple games, though an exact timeline for his absence has not been reported.

The Patriots will take on the Green Bay Packers in Week 4.