Bill Belichick Offers Injury Update For Patriots WR Julian Edelman

Earlier this season, the New England Patriots lost wide receiver Julian Edelman for at least a few weeks after he underwent a knee procedure.

That was in late October when the Patriots were in the midst of a bad slump.

Several weeks later, New England put itself back in the AFC playoff conversation with two-straight wins.

This week, the team received good news about its star wide receiver. Patriots head coach Bill Belichick said Edelman has progressed in a positive direction.

“I think we’ll do what we would normally do in that situation, and that’s to work towards that goal but not start it until we’re sure the player is ready to start,” Belichick said Wednesday, via ESPN’s Mike Reiss.

Question: Any plans to start the clock on Julian Edelman and Justin Herron practicing today, as they are now eligible to do so off injured reserve?



Bill Belichick: “ … Neither player has had a setback. They’ve both progressed in a positive direction…” pic.twitter.com/5WPeFxVxTR — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) November 18, 2020

As for when Edelman could return to the field, Belichick offered very little.

“Is that today? Is it tomorrow? Is it next week? I’m not sure what the time frame is on that,” he said. “But I think they’re all moving in the right direction, and decisions really on this — before we start the clock we just want to make sure that they’re confident, and we’re confident, that they’re ready for participation in the next stage in their return to play.”

Despite playing just six games so far this season, Edelman is third on the Patriots in receiving yards.

Can he come back in time to help the team in the playoff race?