Bill Belichick’s Mindset This Offseason Has Been Revealed

Bill Belichick’s first season in the post-Tom Brady era did not go very well.

The New England Patriots finished 7-9 on the season, missing out on the playoffs. Brady and his new team, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, won the Super Bowl.

Belichick is reportedly doing everything he can to make sure that does not happen again.

According to reports, the New England Patriots head coach is reportedly ready to spend money in a major way this offseason. The Patriots are reportedly expected to be among the most-aggressive teams in the league.

“You look at teams, like, for example, the Patriots, who are flush with capital this offseason in terms of cap space,” Field Yates said. “This is a team that could have 60-plus million dollars in cap space if they do nothing. That number could balloon if they make a couple of cuts on their own. And let me ask you something that’s a rhetorical question: Do you think Bill Belichick wants to go 7-9 again next year? Yeah, we know the answer to that question.

“We’ll talk about the quarterback solution the Patriots have to figure out at some point this offseason. But when you’ve got teams that are effectively sitting out in free agency — you’ve gone from 32 to 24 teams that are actually spending and the Patriots have a stack of cash — I know this team was down last year, but I expect them to look a lot different by the time we get to the first wave of free agency. Bill Belichick is ready to spend.”

The Patriots’ biggest question right now is at quarterback. Belichick is reportedly a fan of Cam Newton, though he has one main concern.

New England will need to figure things out under center in order to get back to contending for championships.