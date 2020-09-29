Bill Belichick Reacts To The Chiefs’ Monday Night Performance

Looking at this coming weekend’s NFL slate, one game in particular stands out: Patriots-Chiefs late Sunday afternoon.

Last season, Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs went into Foxboro and beat Tom Brady and New England by a touchdown. This weekend, it will be Cam Newton leading the Patriots offense into Arrowhead Stadium for a showdown with the defending champions.

The last time these two teams played at Arrowhead, the Patriots won a thrilling 37-31 overtime decision over Kansas City in the 2019 AFC Championship Game. We’ll have to see what Sunday brings, but we usually get some fireworks when the Chiefs and Patriots match up.

This morning, New England head coach Bill Belichick was asked to assess Kansas City’s dominating 34-20 win over the Baltimore Ravens on Monday Night Football last night.

“Another impressive performance, like usual,” Belichick told reporters. “They were really dominant in the first half — basically scored [27] points there in a half of football on the road against a good football team. They’re a very explosive group. They played the Ravens well defensively. So they’re a good football team, very talented, well-coached, played with a lot of poise and discipline, so we know we’re going to have our work cut out for us in Kansas City. It’s a championship football team and we’re going to have to play our best game and coach it.”

Bill Belichick Live Press Conference 9/29: https://t.co/ukB7m2BHkQ — New England Patriots (@Patriots) September 29, 2020

As for Mahomes specifically, well, even Belichick knows there’s not much else you can say about him at this point.

“I mean, all the superlatives that have been said about him, I’d just be repeating them all,” Belichick said.

Patriots-Chiefs will kick off at 4:25 p.m. ET Sunday on CBS.