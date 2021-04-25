Bill Belichick Receives A Major Honor From His Hometown

Bill Belichick has become a revered figure in the New England area because of his success with the Patriots over the last two decades. But, the northeast United States isn’t the only place where he’s made a major impact.

Belichick has also become a well-known figure in his hometown of Annapolis, Maryland. As a result, the legendary NFL coach received the key to the city on Saturday during halftime of the Army-Navy lacrosse game.

“It’s an incredible honor to be recognized by your hometown,” Belichick said, via Boston.com. “There’s nothing bigger than that. I’m so proud to be an Annapolitan.”

At the game, Belichick was given a video tribute before he was presented with the key to the city by Annapolis mayor Gavin Buckley.

“It feels so amazing to recognize a legendary figure in Coach Bill Belichick, who is one of the most humble people I’ve ever met,” Buckley said. “It’s the classic example of local boy made good. Coach Belichick got his start here in Annapolis then went on to do so many incredible things.

“At every step along the way, he never forgot his hometown. He sells the City of Annapolis all over the world, and I’m just thrilled that today we were able to recognize that.”

Honored to host Coach Bill Belichick at today's Army-Navy Men's Lacrosse game as he receives the key to the city of Annapolis!#GoNavy pic.twitter.com/8zKwd1luwT — Navy Athletics (@NavyAthletics) April 24, 2021

Belichick was born in Nashville, but moved with his family to the Maryland state capital when his father, Stephen, took a job as an assistant on Navy’s football staff. He spent the rest of his childhood in the area.

After receiving the high honor on Sunday, Belichick will head back to New England as he continues preparations for this week’s NFL Draft. The Patriots have the No. 15 overall pick on April 29 and will have a lot riding on their selection.

