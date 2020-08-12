Bill Belichick Had A Surprising Quarterback Order On Wednesday

Whatever you think Bill Belichick is going to do, he’s probably going to end up doing the opposite.

The New England Patriots head coach has surprised his opposition for years, all while winning six Super Bowls and contending for many more. So, you shouldn’t be stunned by Belichick’s surprising quarterback order on Wednesday.

New England’s quarterbacks took reps in this order on Wednesday morning:

Brian Hoyer Jarrett Stidham Cam Newton Brian Lewerke

Of course, this doesn’t mean that Hoyer is entering training camp as QB1, Stidham is QB2 and Newton is QB3.

But it wouldn’t be shocking if Belichick – at first, anyway – gave the initial starter reps to the quarterback he knows the most. And that’s Brian Hoyer.

Hoyer, 34, signed with the Patriots in free agency, but he’s spent five seasons with the franchise over the course of his career. He’s definitely the quarterback most familiar with Belichick’s system heading into training camp.

Ultimately, it will be highly surprising if Cam Newton isn’t starting under center come Week 1. The Patriots likely didn’t sign him to be a backup (or third string). Still, Belichick has proven to be capable of bold moves over the course of his NFL career. Perhaps this will be another one.