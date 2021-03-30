Photo Of Bill Belichick At Alabama Pro Day Is Going Viral

It didn’t take long for Bill Belichick to generate some buzz at the Alabama pro day. During the event, the New England Patriots head coach was seen having a conversation with John Lynch and Kyle Shanahan of the San Francisco 49ers.

Of course, NFL fans can’t help themselves from reading too much into Belichick’s conversation with Lynch and Shanahan.

San Francisco recently traded up the draft board to acquire the No. 3 pick from Miami. This move has opened the door for a potential trade involving Jimmy Garoppolo.

New England, meanwhile, could be in the market for a veteran quarterback. Sure, the Patriots re-signed Cam Newton to a one-year deal, but the structure of that contract makes it pretty clear that he’s not guaranteed the starting job.

The Patriots already have a preexisting relationship with Garoppolo, so Belichick knows what to expect from the former second-round pick.

Here’s the photo of Belichick talking with Lynch and Shanahan at the Alabama pro day:

Bill Belichick, John Lynch, Kyle Shanahan and Josh McDaniels. What could they possibly be talking about? [hint, it could be that quarterback they're about to replace that used to play for the Patriots] pic.twitter.com/KLR1UIYbh5 — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) March 30, 2021

Garoppolo spent multiple seasons in New England before getting traded to San Francisco. He played well for the 49ers in 2019, throwing for 3,978 yards and 27 touchdowns. However, his injury history has made it almost impossible to rely on him for a full season.

If the Patriots are confident in Garoppolo’s ability to stay healthy for the entire 2021 season, then we might just see a trade materialize in the coming weeks.

For now, Belichick’s conversation with Lynch and Shanahan means nothing. That could change very soon though.