Look: Bill Belichick’s Pregame Outfit Is Going Viral

With the calendar turning to November, NFL teams are starting to prepare for the more severe weather conditions that are just around the corner. Dropping temperatures, freezing winds and even snow will threaten games over the next few weeks, forcing clubs to make some serious adjustments.

Already, it looks like Bill Belichick is ready for the elements.

The head coach of the New England Patriots arrived to Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte this week in another one of his patented outfits. Well-known for dressing comfortably, Belichick didn’t disappoint with his style choices on Sunday.

Video from NFL Network showed the 69-year-old head coach wearing a gray and blue sweatshirt that at first glance, appears to be a crop top. That’s because the bottom half of the sweatshirt matches the navy blue sweatpants that he had on.

On top of that, Belichick had his left pant leg pulled up to his knee, while his right pant leg was tucked into white crew socks. Even NFL Network made a comment, saying that the Patriots head coach proved he’s just like everyone else with his outfit choice.

Here’s a closer look at Belichick entering Bank of America Stadium in style:

Bill Belichick fit check 💧 pic.twitter.com/OJfp8xIcMY — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) November 7, 2021

As much as Belichick’s outfit choice makes for a good viral video, he’s earned the right to wear whatever he wants on an NFL sideline. With six Super Bowls to his name as a head coach, he commands respect from everyone around the league no matter what he has on.

Belichick has impressed once again in 2021. With rookie quarterback Mac Jones under center, the Patriots are 4-4 and have been competitive in just about every game they’ve played so far.

New England will have a chance to win a third game in a row on Sunday against a banged up Carolina Panthers team. Kick off is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET.