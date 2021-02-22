Report: How Bill Belichick Is Handling The Quarterback Trade Market

The New England Patriots let Tom Brady walk in free agency, replacing the legendary quarterback with Cam Newton. That didn’t work out very well, as Brady went to Tampa Bay and won a Super Bowl, while the Newton-led Patriots missed the playoffs.

Newton was on a one-year deal with the Patriots and it remains to be seen if he’ll be back for a second season. However, Newton has made it clear that he plans on playing somewhere in 2021.

“Hell no! I can’t go out like that. I hear all of that talk. My pride won’t allow me to do it,” Newton said on Brandon Marshall’s I Am Athlete, per Karen Guregian of the Boston Herald. “There aren’t 32 guys better than me.”

The Patriots’ plan at quarterback is less clear at the moment.

According to a report from The Athletic’s Jeff Howe, Bill Belichick and the Patriots have checked in on every quarterback on the market. There have been a couple of big-time quarterback trades and more could be coming.

However, according to the report from The Athletic, the Patriots reportedly feel that the asking prices are too step right now.

Of course, that could change, but if it doesn’t, the Patriots could look to the NFL Draft for a potential longterm answer at quarterback. Mac Jones has been a popular name mentioned for New England as of late.