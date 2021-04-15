Bill Belichick Has Incredible Reaction To Reporter’s Comment

Bill Belichick has never been one to open up to the press. The New England Patriots head coach can often be seen giving short, non-revealing answers to reporters and has become somewhat infamous for his press conference antics.

However, the 68-year-old might be turning over a new leaf in 2021.

Belichick addressed the media on Thursday afternoon in the Patriots pre-draft media session, answering questions about the team’s draft plan and speaking about the talented quarterback class. But, it was one exchange with Dan Roche of WBZ that caught the attention of NFL fans.

As Roche prepared to ask the Patriots head coach a question on Thursday, he started out by asking how Belichick was doing. He responded by saying that he was “good” before asking Roche the same.

At that point, the WBZ reporter said that he had “no complaints”, setting the stage for Belichick to get one last comeback in.

“That’s good. We don’t want to hear them anyway,” Belichick quipped, with a smile on his face.

Bill Belichick doesn’t want to hear your complaintspic.twitter.com/am4VEjX599 — New England PatriotsNation™ (@PatsNationTM) April 15, 2021

Dan Roche (@RochieWBZ): “Hi Bill, how are you doing?” Bill Belichick: “Good Dan. How about you?” Rochie: “No complaints, no complaints.” Smiling Belichick: “That’s good. We don’t want to hear them anyways!” pic.twitter.com/85IqlqTcsJ — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) April 15, 2021

Belichick clearly was just poking fun at Roche, as the two have spent plenty of time together over the years. In fact, the Patriots head coach sounded mostly excited to be speaking with reporters again.

“It’s been a while since we’ve been together. I hope everyone is doing well. It’s nice to see a lot of familiar faces here,” Belichick said, per ESPN’s Mike Reiss.

“It’s been a while since we’ve been together. I hope everyone is doing well. It’s nice to see a lot of familiar faces here.” — Bill Belichick pic.twitter.com/GCpQfDwj5k — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) April 15, 2021

Although the exchange with Roche stole the show, Belichick did share a few substantive comments on Thursday. In particular, he talked about the 2021 quarterback class, which could provide the Patriots with their first round draft pick.

“As always, there’s some interesting players,” Belichick said. “When you look at the players at that position, I think you see a lot of differences in the 2020 season. A lot of it is by conference, but there are some other circumstances as well. An interesting class.”

Time will tell if the Patriots opt to take a quarterback in the first round on April 29.