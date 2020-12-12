Bill Belichick Reacts To Death Of Former Patriots Coach

Ray Perkins, a former football coach who spent time with the New England Patriots franchise, died earlier this week.

The former football coach, who played collegiately at Alabama and for the Baltimore Colts, died at 79 on Dec. 9.

Perkins spent time as the head coach at Alabama and for the New York Giants. He also served as the head coach of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Perkins served as an assistant coach for the Patriots from 1974-77 and 1993-96.

Belichick shared a heartwarming tribute to Perkins on Saturday morning.

“Ray gave me an opportunity in 1979 to go with the Giants and that was a life-changing moment for me. I’ve always been deeply appreciative of that opportunity and have a ton of respect for Ray. We developed a very close relationship and I appreciate all that he did for the Giants program, which was terrible when he took over in ’79, to make it a highly competitive team in ’81 and ’82 was a strike year. As a former player and coach, Ray had a good perspective on the game. He played for two of the greatest coaches of all time in Bear Bryant and Don Shula. His level of competitiveness and toughness was about as good as anybody I’ve ever been around. With the Patriots, the terminology that Ray and Ron Erhardt used under Coach [Chuck] Fairbanks here in the late 70s, early 80s that then came to New England with Ray and with Bill Parcells after the ’80 season. Certainly the terminology and a lot of the fundamentals and foundation of our offensive system are still in that offense from Ray and Ron back in the late 70s under Coach Fairbanks. So, he had a big impact on my life and my career and I have a ton of respect for Ray and his family. My personal sympathies go out to them as part of the Patriots family,” Belichick said.

We’re saddened by the passing of former assistant coach, Ray Perkins. Statement from Bill Belichick: https://t.co/cMvdY7Tz0B — New England Patriots (@Patriots) December 12, 2020

Our thoughts are with Perkins’ friends and family.

Rest in peace, Ray.