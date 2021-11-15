Bill Belichick Reacts To Cam Newton’s Return On Sunday

Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton marked his return to the team with two first quarter touchdowns in packages designed for him. So it should be no big shock that his immediate success was a topic of conversation for his former boss, New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick.

Appearing on Monday’s edition of The Greg Hill Show, Belichick was asked to give his reaction to Cam’s return. Belichick said that he was happy for the Panthers quarterback and thanked him for his contributions to the team in 2020.

“Always happy for Cam. Appreciate everything he did. Wonderful guy to coach and be around,” Belichick said.

Cam Newton had eight passing yards and 14 rushing yards in the Panthers’ 34-10 win over the Arizona Cardinals. It was his first game of the 2021 season after the Patriots released him during final roster cuts.

Last year, Cam Newton was the New England Patriots’ starting quarterback for the first season of the post-Tom Brady era. It wasn’t his best season by any stretch.

Cam threw just eight touchdown passes against 10 interceptions, going 7-8 as a starter. The Patriots had their first losing season since 2000 after some of the worst offense of Bill Belichick’s tenure.

New England responded by drafting Mac Jones in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft. After a quarterback battle in training camp, Jones emerged victorious – and he’s now in contention for Rookie of the Year.

It took a while, but Cam finally found a team – his old one – and right now it looks like everyone’s happy.