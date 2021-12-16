Bill Belichick Reacts To Tragic Death Of Demaryius Thomas

Last Thursday, former NFL wide receiver Demaryius Thomas passed away. He was only 33 years old.

Thomas is mostly known for his stint with the Denver Broncos, but he also spent time with the Houston Texans, New England Patriots and New York Jets.

During this past Wednesday’s press conference, Patriots head coach Bill Belichick was asked about Thomas’ tragic death. It was evident that Belichick was heartbroken over the news.

“That’s a very sad and unfortunate situation,” Belichick said, via MassLive.com. “Our thoughts and prayers to his family. Great kid, who didn’t have an easy start to his life. He embraced every opportunity that he had and had relationships with everybody from the top all the way down to the lowest ballboy.”

Then, Belichick went in-depth about the type of person Thomas was. He said the Pro Bowl wide receiver was always smiling inside the Patriots’ facility.

“He always had a smile on his face. Worked hard. Team player. A very passionate and compassionate individual. He did everything you asked him to do. Everybody has a ton of respect for DT. Josh (McDaniels) knew him well, better than anyone in this locker room, but we had a lot of people who had relationships with him. They were all positive. I don’t think anyone could ever find a bad word to say about him. We think about all he went through, what he accomplished in his life and what he had to overcome. He was a great player and a better person.”

Thomas finished his career with 724 catches for 9.763 yards and 63 touchdowns.

The NFL world will continue to honor Thomas’ legacy.